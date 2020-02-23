HAZELWOOD,
Jack Warwick:
On February 20, 2020, peacefully at home, aged 71 years. Loved husband of 48 years to Margaret. Loved father of Janine and the late Ian. Loved grandad of Larissa and Caitlin. Messages to www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice Marlborough, PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. Thanks to Hospice staff and Oncology Staff of Wairau Hospital, also special thanks to Sarah and her team of the Fare-well Services. A Celebration of Jack's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 13 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Tuesday, February 25, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Marlborough Express on Feb. 23, 2020