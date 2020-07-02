HUSTON, Jack Robert:
Passed away peacefully at Wairau Hospital, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Aged 78 years. A treasured son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and great-great-uncle. Special thanks to Nurse Maude carers and Wairau Hospital staff. Messages may be sent to Jack's Family, c/- 27 McKenzie Street, Blenheim 7201. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 233, Blenheim 7240. A celebration of Jack's life will be held at St Christopher's Anglican Church, Weld St, at 10.00am on Tuesday, July 7.
Published in Marlborough Express on July 2, 2020