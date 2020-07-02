Jack HUSTON

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you all at this time."
    - Jewel Perfect
Service Information
Geoffrey T Sowman Funeral Directors
cnr Hutcheson & Parker Sts
Blenheim, Marlborough
035784719
Death Notice

HUSTON, Jack Robert:
Passed away peacefully at Wairau Hospital, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Aged 78 years. A treasured son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and great-great-uncle. Special thanks to Nurse Maude carers and Wairau Hospital staff. Messages may be sent to Jack's Family, c/- 27 McKenzie Street, Blenheim 7201. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 233, Blenheim 7240. A celebration of Jack's life will be held at St Christopher's Anglican Church, Weld St, at 10.00am on Tuesday, July 7.


logo
Published in Marlborough Express on July 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.