TAMATI (aka McLean),
Jacob "Jake":
Died suddenly at home, 'Lillybrook', on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Aged 50 years. Adored and treasured partner of Tracy Green. Dearly loved father of Kayne and Trinity Tamati, father-in-law-to-be of Dallas and Amy. Proud grandfather of Te Ahu Hoani Tamati. Messages may be sent to 'Lillybrook', 2508 Waihopai Valley Road, RD 6, Blenheim 7276. Following family and friends farewells in Blenheim and Nelson, Jake will be buried at the family marae in Whatawhata.
Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 15, 2019