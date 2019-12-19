Acknowledgement



TAMATI, Jacob Te Kore:

To all the people who attended and assisted during Jacob's funeral, we'd like to thank you all for your relentless support at this sad time. To all fellow workers at Sealords, Talleys, Sanfords, Skeggs for flying the flags at half mast, on October 14, 2019. Also to Jim and Tainui for their transportation of Jake around the Nelson and Marlborough areas, right up to Tokoroa, approx 1600km in total.

- Many thanks, Uncle Sonny

Te Umu Ki Whakatane McLean, Nelson Kawatiri Railway Oven.

Kia Ora family, friends and my neighbours. Such a heartfelt thank you to you all for your love and kindness through this incredibly tough time. Jake would have been just so humbled by those who paid their respects either at home at Lillybrook, in Nelson or at the chapel and Tokoroa.

Jake, you've now come full circle in this journey called life, you've loved, you've travelled, you've had experiences beyond most....but for the most part you've been a deep sea fisherman bringing many young ones through the ranks and you've built the respect of the entire fishing industry world wide.

To me your love will live on within those you inspired.....

Kia Kaha Te Haere

Tracy Green, Farmer, Waihopai Valley, Marlborough



Te Na Koutou

Taaku mihi raua ko te o mihi o

Miss Tracy Maree Green

Kinga tamariki kotiro pakeha

Kinga tamariki tamaiti pakeha

Nga kaumatua pakeha nga kui pakeha

Nga kaumatu menga kuia menga tamariki Maori katoa.

Nga ringa wera ote whare kainga o Tracy Maree Green, No 2508 Waihopai, nga ringa wera o te whare Kainga o. Mrs Natasha Wright, 302 Seaview Rd, Stoke, Nelson. Nga ringa wera o te whare kainga o Tokoroa chapel. Nga ringa wera o whare Kainga o Matekino and Wendy Maka Rini Mclean and whanau, Tokoroa. Arohanui kia toutou katoa. Arohanui ki te waka Roimata kia Tainui raua ko Jim Me Ratau whanau mo Haeretaunga ki te marae ko Te Kaharoa. Wa Kainga ko Aramiro Te Hapu ko Ngati Mahangahorua te iwi ko Tainui te urupa Pirau e Takato ai a Jacob Te Kore me te koki mai Tataua Kaingi ki runga Waipounamu Nelson Tinonui tatau ngakau ki a kouruu Jim Raua ko tainu.

Ki nga kaumatua onga ika kohi iwi ko Sealord, Talleys, Sanfords, Skeggs me nga tangata i rote te ika kohi ahua. Arohanui kia koutou mo to flag flying at half mast me kai arohanui ki a Jacob Te Kore Tamati, October 14, 2019. Ki te whanau o Jacob Te Kore Tamati, Kane Teahu Tamati, Trinity William Tamata. E aroha nui ki koutou te iwi.

Te Na Koutou, Te Na Koutou, Katoa.

Uncle Sonny, Te umu ki Whakatane Makarini McLean

Tracy Maree Green, Kui tiakia Jacob Te Kore Tamati

Tukw McLean, Nelson

Tracy Green, 2508 Waihopai Valley Road, Blenheim.



