BLAKISTON, James:
28.9.2000 - 1.10.2019
Cherished son of Rhonda and Joe. Much loved brother and best friend of Nick, Lucy, and Ben and Tinkerbell. Adored by all his extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Ranui House would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 8339, Christchurch 8013. Messages may be sent to 15 Banksia Place, Springlands, Blenheim 7201. A celebration of Jimmy's life will be held at the Marlborough Convention Centre, 42A Alfred Street, at 1.00pm on Monday, October 7, followed by private cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.
Whatever your next adventure is Jimmy, we know it
will be epic.
Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 3, 2019