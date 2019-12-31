CURNOW, James (Jim):
On Christmas Day Jim passed away peacefully surrounded by family members in Takaka. Loved husband and best friend of Judith Burmaz-Curnow and the late Paddy (Patricia) Curnow. Loved father of Tim, Nick and Melissa, and treasured Granddad of 7 grandchildren. Loved and cherished stepfather to the Burmaz family Christine, Dianna, Janice, Warren, Sheryl, and Kelly. Loved step-grandfather to 6 children including the late Jacob, and 3 step-great-grandchildren. Loved and cherished friend to his dogs Millie and Jeanie. A celebration for Jim's life will be held at the River Inn in Takaka, on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 3.00pm. A special thank you to the staff at Ashwood Retirement Village for all the love, care and support you gave to Jim, and also a special thank you to Jan for all the Tuesday visits.
Published in Marlborough Express on Dec. 31, 2019