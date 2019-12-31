Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James CURNOW. View Sign Service Information Matuku Funerals 574 East Takaka Road, RD 1 East Takaka , Nelson 7183 035257399 Death Notice



On Christmas Day Jim passed away peacefully surrounded by family members in Takaka. Loved husband and best friend of Judith Burmaz-Curnow and the late Paddy (Patricia) Curnow. Loved father of Tim, Nick and Melissa, and treasured Granddad of 7 grandchildren. Loved and cherished stepfather to the Burmaz family Christine, Dianna, Janice, Warren, Sheryl, and Kelly. Loved step-grandfather to 6 children including the late Jacob, and 3 step-great-grandchildren. Loved and cherished friend to his dogs Millie and Jeanie. A celebration for Jim's life will be held at the River Inn in Takaka, on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 3.00pm. A special thank you to the staff at Ashwood Retirement Village for all the love, care and support you gave to Jim, and also a special thank you to Jan for all the Tuesday visits.







