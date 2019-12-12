DOYLE,
James Grierson (Jim):
Jean and family wish to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and kindness shown to us on Jim's passing on November 14, 2019. To those who attended Jim's memorial service, some travelling long distances, sent cards, baking, food and flowers, we are truly grateful. To the members of Alpine Energy Timaru Brass for the lovely music. Special thanks to Dr Rob Helliwell for the care and respect shown to Jim over the years. To the staff at Hospice South Canterbury for the outstanding care over several months. To Aoraki Funeral Services for your respect and guidance. To those who helped in any way, your contributions made our loss more bearable.
Published in Marlborough Express on Dec. 12, 2019