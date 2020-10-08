McHUGH, Janet Mary (Jan):
Suddenly at Nelson Hospital on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, with Brian at her side. Aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife of Brian, loved mother of Caroline, Susan and the late Julie. Loved grandmother of Ben, Stephen, Matthew and Mark. Loved sister of Kenneth Payne (Gretton, England). Loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Messages may be sent to the McHugh Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. At Jan's request, a private service has been held.
Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 8, 2020