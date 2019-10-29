COLVILLE,
Janice (née McNicol):
Passed away peacefully at home in Picton, on Monday, October 28, 2019. Aged 63 years. Dearly loved wife and friend of Kevin for 42 years. Daughter of the late Les and Fay McNicol, daughter-in-law of the late Bill and Mary Colville. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Jarrod and Melissa Colville (Palmerston North), Shelley and Adam Moen (Brisbane), Vaughan and Shannon Colville (Brisbane). Grandma Yanni of Kaden and Haylee, Jesse and Kaya, Willow and Lincoln. Sister and sister-in-law of John, Graham and Wai Wai, Lee and Rowena, and Tracy (all of Australia); Marion and the late Murray Nelson, Cynthia and Ken Markland (Paroa), Graeme and Judith (Nelson), and Rosemary and the late Malcolm Kennedy (Greymouth). A loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the Cancer Society. Messages may be sent to PO Box 691, Picton 7250. According to Janice's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. A celebration of Janice's life will be held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, cnr Devon Street and Wairau Road, Picton, at 2.00pm, Saturday, November 2.
Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 29, 2019