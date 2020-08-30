FRYER-KNOWLES,
Janice Ruth Thelma:
Promoted to Glory
Jan died peacefully on August 27, 2020 at Greendale Rest Home, Napier. Loved sister, sister-in-law and Aunt to Graham, Dig, Bernie and Helen, Lyn and Keith, Carroll and Graham, Roz and Don, and all their families. Aunty Jan to many other children through the years. Valued member of Napier Salvation Army. A life time of service. A celebration of Jan's life will be held in The Salvation Army Citadel, 56 Tait Drive, Greenmeadows, Napier, on Tuesday, September 1, at 11.00am.
Loved and missed.
'Servant of God well done'
Messages to the Fryer-Knowles Family, C/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Marlborough Express on Aug. 30, 2020