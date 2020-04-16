OSBORN, Janice Mary (Jan)
(Thame, nee Parkes):
Born in Stratford 1945, died unexpectedly, but peacefully, at home in Havelock on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Her heart could give no more. Sadly missed by her daughter Jannine with Gary Pope of Wakefield, son Larry with Leanne of New Plymouth, and son David with Emma of Canvastown, by her grandchildren, and by the many friends made over her years of community work. Messages to 19 Rush Lane, Canvastown 7178 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A private eco burial, beside her beloved partner Ray Thame, has taken place at Fairhall Cemetary.
Published in Marlborough Express on Apr. 16, 2020