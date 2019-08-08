GIFFORD, Jean Margaret:
On Tuesday, August 6, 2019, peacefully at Bethsaida Resthome after a short illness, aged 77 years. Dearly loved wife of Ian and dearly loved mother, mother-in-law and grandmother of Robyn and Richard, Rod and Angela, William and Alastair. Dearly loved sister and best friend of Ken (deceased), Kay, Carol, Graeme and Marion. Thanks to the caring staff at Bethsaida Resthome. Messages to c/- 226 Hammerichs Road, Blenheim 7273 or www.cloudybayfuneralservices.co.nz. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Cancer Society, c/- PO Box 233, Blenheim 7240 would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A service for Jean will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation at the Cloudy Bay Crematorium.
"Her smile shines on"
Published in Marlborough Express on Aug. 8, 2019