GREIG,
Jean Miln (nee Candy):
Peacefully at Nelson Hospital on Sunday, June 14, 2020; aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Geoff. Much loved Mum and Mum-in-law of Donald, Alistair, Kathryn, Blossom, and the late Martin. Grandma of Yelana. Many thanks to the staff at Seaview Home, Picton, The Wood Rest Home, Nelson, and Nelson Hospital for their care of Jean. A service to celebrate Jean's life will be held at Picton Union Parish, Auckland Street, Picton, on Sunday, June 21, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Greig Family, C/- 41 Nile Street East, Nelson.
Published in Marlborough Express on June 16, 2020