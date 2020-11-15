SCOTT, Jean Esma
(formerly Leatherby):
Passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020 at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, Blenheim, aged 97 years. Much loved by her sons, Scott, Reece, Lindsay and Peter; 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Messages to the family of Jean Scott c/- PO Box 9 Blenheim 7240 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz The family wish to thank those who have cared for Jean and those who have passed on sympathy and condolences. In accordance with Jean's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 15, 2020