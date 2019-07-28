BARNETT,
Jeanette Margaret (Jenny):
On Saturday, 27 July 2019 peacefully at Hospice Marlborough. Dearly loved wife Jim (Barney), loved mother and mother-in-law of Andrea and Chris, Cory and Rebecca, Emma and Reid, and the late Sally. Loved Nan all her grandchildren.
Now at peace.
A big thanks to the team at Hospice Marlborough for their compassionate care. Messages may be sent to 4D Henry Street, Blenheim 7201. A Funeral service for Jenny will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, Blenheim at 10.00am on Thursday, 1 August 2019, followed by private cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on July 28, 2019