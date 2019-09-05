BARNETT,
Jeanette Margaret (Jenny):
Jim and family give their heartfelt thanks to those who expressed kind thoughts and condolences through baking, flowers, cards and attendance at Jenny's funeral. A special thank you to the staff at Wairau Hospital and also Hospice Marlborough for your care and understanding while Jenny was there. Thank you also to Sowman's Funeral Services for their thoughtfulness and ongoing help. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of gratitude to you all.
Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 5, 2019