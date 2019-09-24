FISHER, Jeanette Knowles
(Janey) (nee Cresswell):
Passed away on September 20, 2019, with her son Andrew and daughter Susha at her bedside. Much loved mother and mother-in law of Andrew and Cecilia, and Susha and Robin, dearly loved Grandma of Rory, Zara, Max, Sam and Beau. Messages may be sent to the Fisher family, c/- PO Box 110, Clevedon 2248. Andrew is organising transport for family and friends who would like to attend Janey's service – please contact Lamb and Hayward if you require assistance with travel. A Memorial Service for Janey will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Friday September 27, at 2.00pm.
Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 24, 2019