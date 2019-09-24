Jeanette FISHER

Guest Book
  • "sad to read of Janeys passing condolescences to family...."
    - Effie Deans
  • "One of lifes true treasures. I fondly remember Janey for..."
    - Robyn Woods
  • "Andrew and Susha, I always had great respect for your Mum -..."
    - Jo Pasley
  • "Very sad to hear of Janey's death but I know the last few..."
  • "Shocked to hear of Janey's passing. She and my dad, Basil..."
    - Simon Forsyth
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
92 Kippenberger Ave
Rangiora , Canterbury
033131430
Death Notice

FISHER, Jeanette Knowles
(Janey) (nee Cresswell):
Passed away on September 20, 2019, with her son Andrew and daughter Susha at her bedside. Much loved mother and mother-in law of Andrew and Cecilia, and Susha and Robin, dearly loved Grandma of Rory, Zara, Max, Sam and Beau. Messages may be sent to the Fisher family, c/- PO Box 110, Clevedon 2248. Andrew is organising transport for family and friends who would like to attend Janey's service – please contact Lamb and Hayward if you require assistance with travel. A Memorial Service for Janey will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Friday September 27, at 2.00pm.

logo
Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.