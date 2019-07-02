LANGRIDGE,
Jeanette Agnes (nee North):
On June 29, 2019, suddenly and unexpectedly at Wellington Hospital, aged 77 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Dale. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jenine and Peter Vuleta, Phil and Trina Langridge. Much loved Nana of Laura and Chris, Ryan, Jake, and Great-Nana of Tyler, Cooper, and Lilly (Hayley). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Colin and Denise, Carolyn and Ross, Des and Pat, Brett and Philippa, Dana and Sue. Loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Special friend of Phoebe and all that knew her. Special thanks to the staff at ICU Wellington Hospital for their loving care shown to Jeanette and family. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service or Posted to PO Box 601, Wellington 6140. A funeral service for Jeanette will be held in Gee & Hickton's Guardian Chapel, 6 Norrie Street, Porirua, on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at 11.00am.
Gee & Hickton
Tel (04) 237 5332
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in Marlborough Express on July 2, 2019