HALL,
Jeremy Peter Dryden:
Lt Commander, RNZN, Reg no. OC11821 Korea MVO. On October 21, 2019, peacefully at Hospice Marlborough surrounded by family, aged 90 years. Loved and adored husband of Jo, loved father and father-in-law of Ju and Rick King, Debs Hall, Pete Hall, Philly Hall and Martin McDonald, grandfather of Genevieve, Will and his wife Julia King; Roger and Hamish McDonald, and great-grandfather of Isla King. Messages to 54 Dorset St, Picton 7220. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice Marlborough, PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A Funeral Service for Jeremy will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street Blenheim, on Friday, October 25, at 2.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 22, 2019