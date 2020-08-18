VERCOE, Jillian Kay:
It is with much sadness to announce the passing of Jill on August 16, 2020, at the Marlborough Hospice, aged 75 years after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Much loved wife and best friend of Roy. Much loved mother of Philip, Kim, Venessa, and the late Lee and infant twins David and Dawn. Loved and cherished Nana Jill to her seven grandchildren and their partners. Great-Nana to her two great-grandchildren who she adored. Treasured Aunty to her many nieces and nephews and their children. Much loved sister of Marie, Christine and the late Annette and a much loved sister-in-law, and a good friend to many. Messages can be sent to 70 Moana View Road, Waikawa, Picton 7220 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to the Marlborough Hospice c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated. A private cremation has been held, and at Jill's request there will be no service. Jill's ashes will be interred with her three children at a later date.
"Forever in our hearts"
Published in Marlborough Express on Aug. 18, 2020