Jim LAMBIE

Service Information
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
035482770
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 31, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Gardens of the World
95 Clover Road East
Hope
Death Notice

LAMBIE,
Jim (James Richard):
On July 28, 2020, at Nelson. Beloved husband of Judith, much loved father, father-in-law and Poppa of Jane and Franklin, Nick and Kelly; Connor, Hayden, Danielle, Chloe and Evie. Loved brother and brother-in-law of John and Anne, Viv and the late Tony Grigg. A much loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. Messages to 18 Sanctuary Drive, Nelson. Jim's friends are invited to his Funeral Service which will be held at the Gardens of the World, 95 Clover Road East, Hope, Nelson, on Friday afternoon, July 31, 2020, at 2.00pm.

Published in Marlborough Express on July 31, 2020
