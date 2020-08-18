RAMAGE, Joan Evelyn:
Passed away with dignity at Springlands Lifestyle Village, on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved sister of Stella, loved aunt of Helen, Kate and Liddy, and a dear friend of many. Messages may be sent to 41A Devon Street, Picton 7220, or [email protected] In lieu of flowers, a donation to St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 467, Blenheim 7240. A celebration of Joan's life will be held at the Picton Baptist Community Church, 295 Waikawa Road, Picton, at 1.30pm, on Thursday, August 20, followed by interment at Picton Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on Aug. 18, 2020