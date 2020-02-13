John BOYCE

Service Information
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Holy Trinity Anglican Church
Picton
View Map
Death Notice

BOYCE, John Morrison:
'Johnny B', King of the Sounds, slipped away below the waterline on February 11, 2020. Loved father of Raymond and Tee, Peter and Shon, and Papa of Kiani, Kupa and Jared. Loved uncle of Karen and Philippa, friend to many and a true Sounds character. Messages to 35A Redwood Street, Blenheim 7201, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Many thanks to the dedicated staff and management of Seaview Rest Home. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, c/- PO Box 301313, Albany, Auckland 0752, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A Funeral Service for John will be held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Picton, on Monday, February 17 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.

Published in Marlborough Express on Feb. 13, 2020
