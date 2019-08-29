BRELL,
John Jeffason Franklin:
Reg. No. 72554 Sgt (Singapore) Airforce. On August 24, 2019, peacefully at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, in his 89th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Gloria. Loved father of the late Cheryl, Chris and Sarah. Family friend to Sam, Chelsea and Georgia. Messages to 30 River Terrace, Renwick 7204, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Special thanks for the loving care John received from both Ashwood Park and the Florence Nightingale Agency. In accordance with John's wishes, a private service has been held.
Published in Marlborough Express on Aug. 29, 2019