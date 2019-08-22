Guest Book View Sign Service Information H A Thompson Ltd 86 Gibson Quay Hokitika , West Coast 037557993 Death Notice



BTh, LLB, QSM

On August 18, 2019, peacefully in his 74th year, surrounded by his doting family on a magnificent West Coast day in his piece of paradise. Dearly loved soulmate and hubby of 51 years to Jan and father to his three very proud and adoring children Shaun, Maria (Robinson) and Cherie (Moore). Loved father-in-law to Susan, Brent and Jason and hero to his 8 grandsons Brook, Taylor, Thomas, Adam, Blake, Travis, George and Hugh. Precious son to the late George and Patricia Drylie and admired brother of Roger and Pam Drylie, Rosemary and Ron Bothwell, and Beth and Alan Tester. Dearly loved by the Rodger families and his many friends throughout the Coast community. A truly amazing man who has extracted the most from life with his family and in the communities which he has stoically served. John's passing has broken our hearts but we feel so privileged to have walked with him through parts of his life journey. Messages to 60 Ballarat Rise, RD 2, Hokitika 7882. A service to celebrate John's life was held at the Westland Boys' Brigade Hall, in Hokitika, on Thursday, followed by a private burial service at the Hokitika Cemetery.







