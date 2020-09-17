FOSTER, John Truman:
1944 – 2020
Died peacefully at Wairau Hospital in Blenheim on Monday, September 14, 2020. Son of the late Joan and Arthur Foster of Nelson. Brother to Ian and Uncle to Karen and Alistair Bull, David and Cassie Foster. Former brother-in-law to Theresa. Great-uncle to Emmerson, Peyton, Hazel, Xavier, Eleanor and Saxon. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Heartfelt thanks to staff at Wairau Hospital, Seaview Rest Home and Aberleigh Village for the care and respect John received over the past weeks. In accordance with John's wishes a private cremation has taken place.
Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 17, 2020