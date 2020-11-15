GUARD, John Albert:
On Sunday, November 8, 2020, passed away at his home. Aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of Narelle. Father and father-in-law of Fiona and John, Emma and Dan, and Lynda and Dan. Grandfather of Charlotte, Hannah, Betsy and Teddy. In lieu of flowers, a donation to The National Heart Foundation, PO Box 535, Nelson 7040, would be appreciated. Messages may be sent to 86A Waikawa Road, Picton 7220. At John's request, a private service has been held.
Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 15, 2020