HANNAY, John Young:
Reg. No. R78307 (RNZAF) Warrant Officer
On June 16, 2020, at Springlands Lifestyle Village. Beloved husband and best friend of Helen. Dearly loved father and stepfather of Carolyn and Utuku, Diane and Kerry, the late Malcolm, Anita and Michael, Nigel and Bianca, Sharon and Peter, and a loving Grandad John and Grandpa Pogi. A treasured brother, brother-in-law and uncle to his family. Messages to 8A Purkiss Street, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Special thanks to the very caring team at Springlands Lifestyle Village. A celebration of John's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, 15 Boyce Street, on Monday, June 22, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
"Only time and happy memories will ease the pain that no words can."
Published in Marlborough Express on June 18, 2020