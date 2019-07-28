HARRIS, John Arthur:
On Thursday, July 25, 2019, passed away at Mary Shapley Rest Home, Whakatane, aged 87. Loving husband and friend of Margaret for 42 years. Father and father-in-law of Brad and Lisa, Jackie and Dave, Gary, Julie and Ian, Steve and Mimi, special granddad and great-granddad.
A patient sufferer,
a respected and loved gentleman by many.
A celebration of John's life will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services Ltd, 21 King Street, Whakatane, on Tuesday, July 30, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to St John Ambulance, PO Box 154, Whakatane, or may be left at the service. Communications please to the Harris Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in Marlborough Express on July 28, 2019