HARVEY, John (GJC):
Passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. In his 92nd year. Much loved husband of Denise for 61 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Kristen and Michael Gerard, Simon and Lynda Harvey, Penelope and Simon Brown, Fleur and Brent Schmack. Grandfather of William, Jaquetta and Patrick; Thomas, Henry and Edward; Benjamin, Victoria and Samantha; Jessica and Hamish. Great-Grandfather of Annabelle and Johnny. John has lived a long and wonderful life and has left behind a wonderful legacy. He will be very much missed by all his family. Sincere thanks to the staff of Wairau Hospital and Hospice Marlborough. There will be a private service followed by interment at the Manaroa Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on May 7, 2020