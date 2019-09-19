HOCQUARD, John Michael:
Passed away September 17, 2019, aged 56 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Lyn. Loved son of Lorraine and the late Geoff Hocquard, adored son-in-law of Audrey and Lin Aitken. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Paul and Kerry; Murray and Shirley; David and Nikki; Susan and Mark. Loved brother-in-law of Warren and Dale. Much loved uncle and great-uncle of all his nieces and nephews.
Forever in our Hearts
Messages to 56 Cob Cottage Road, RD 4, Blenheim 7274 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Special thanks to Dr Jenny O'Donnell, Wairau Oncology and Christchurch Bone Marrow Unit. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Ranui House, c/- 1 Cambridge Terrace, Christchurch 8013, would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of John's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, on Monday, September 23, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 19, 2019