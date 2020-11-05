JENNER, John Alfred:
Passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020 at Granger House, Greymouth, aged 84. Dearly loved husband of the late Irene, and former husband of Annette, much loved father, father-in-law, and step-father of Andrew and Marlene, Alistair and Kerri, Jonathon (Toby), Benny and Alison, Tommy (deceased) and Dianne, and Dan (deceased) and Coral, and a loved grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend. Messages to 11 Oxford Street, Picton 7220. A Funeral Service for John will be held in the William Sampson Memorial Chapel, 134 Tainui Street, Greymouth, tomorrow (Saturday) at 2.00pm, followed by cremation here on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 5, 2020