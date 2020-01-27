John McINTYRE

Service Information
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
Death Notice

McINTYRE, John William:
On January 26, 2020 passed away at Hospice Marlborough, Blenheim, in his 87th year. Beloved husband of the late Joan. Treasured father and father-in-law of Chris and Moira; Ian and Trish; Gillian and Justin Jones. Cherished Grandad of Jodie, Amy, Sophie; Paula, Missie, Kirsty, Olivia, Abby; Nick, Alex, and Maddi, and Great-Grandad of Izzy, William, Elizabeth, Ava, Ari, Grace; Anna, Mac Ilati, and Jordan. Messages to C/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A funeral service for John will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Friday, January 31 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation


Published in Marlborough Express on Jan. 27, 2020
