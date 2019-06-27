McMANAWAY,
John Charles:
On Tuesday, June 25, 2019, peacefully at Seaview Home, Picton. In his 96th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Jean, loved father and father-in-law of Marie and Tony (Wellington), Paul (Somerset, England), Shona and Jim (Levin), Jenny and John (Levin), and Bernard and Debbie (Picton). Loved grandfather of Rebecca, and the late Samuel; Alastair, Michael and Charlotte; Emma, Phillip, Marika and Suzannah; and Nicholas, and Annalisa; and a loved great- grandfather. Special thanks to all the staff at Seaview Home for the wonderful care provided to our Dad. Messages may be sent to 86 Milton Terrace, Picton 7220. A funeral service for John will be held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Nelson Square, Picton, at 2.00pm Thursday, July 4, followed by private cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on June 27, 2019