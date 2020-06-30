McPHERSON, John:
1918 - 2020
Died peacefully at home in Greymouth in the care of his family on June 27, 2020, aged 102. Devoted husband of the late Beatrice, treasured and adored father of Collette Macgregor (Pegasus), John (Auckland), Sheena Gilchrist (Blenheim), Andrew (Dunedin), Heather (Greymouth), and the late Harold 'Harry' (Thailand) and baby Ian. Greatly loved by all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved and respected by all his extended family. His gorgeous smile and endearing nature touched the lives of many others. He leaves behind a huge void. Messages to 1978 Coast Road, RD 1, Runanga 7873. A Funeral Service to celebrate John's life will be held in the William Sampson Memorial Chapel, Tainui St, Greymouth, on Thursday, July 2, at 2.00pm, followed by cremation on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium. A Memorial Service will also be held in Nelson the following week at The Waka, 58 Collingwood Street, on Thursday, July 9, at 1.00pm.
Published in Marlborough Express on June 30, 2020