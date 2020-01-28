MORRISSEY, John Patrick:
On January 22, 2020, suddenly at the Marlborough Hospice, with family at this side. Dearly loved son of the late Thomas and Margaret Kathleen Morrissey. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Don (deceased), Anne, Gerald and Diane. Loved uncle of Shane and Nikki, Patrick and Rebecca, and great-uncle of Holly and Ahlia.
Rest in Peace
Messages may be sent to 52 George Street, Blenheim 7201, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Marlborough Hospice, c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated. At John's request a private family service has been held at St Mary's Church, followed by cremation.
Published in Marlborough Express on Jan. 28, 2020