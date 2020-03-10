MORRISSEY, John Patrick:
Anne, Gerald, Diane, Shane, Nikki, Patrick, and Rebecca would like to acknowledge and thank you all for the cards, flowers, baking and phone calls. We have been overwhelmed by the support we have received from the medical staff, doctors and nurses at Wairau Hospital, also the wonderful angels from Hospice Marlborough for their support and understanding for John and his family at this sad time. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our gratitude to you all.
Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 10, 2020