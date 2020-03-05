John SLOANE

Guest Book
  • "Maureen and family Deepest sympathy to you all at this..."
  • "So sorry to read of Johns passing Clinton, Maureen and..."
    - Martin Loach
Service Information
Geoffrey T Sowman Funeral Directors
cnr Hutcheson & Parker Sts
Blenheim, Marlborough
035784719
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Mayfield Chapel
cnr Hutcheson & Parker Sts
Blenheim
View Map
Death Notice

SLOANE, John Alexander:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Ashwood Park Retirement Village. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Maureen for 51 years. Loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Glenn and Megan, Jenni, and Clinton and Natalie. Treasured Grandad of Brooke, Nicole, Hayley, Sophie, Harry and Jasmine. Special thanks to the fantastic staff at Ashwood Park. Messages may be sent to the Sloane Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. A celebration of John's life will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, at 10.00am on Saturday, March 7, followed by interment at Fairhall Cemetery.

logo
Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.