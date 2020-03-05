SLOANE, John Alexander:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Ashwood Park Retirement Village. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Maureen for 51 years. Loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Glenn and Megan, Jenni, and Clinton and Natalie. Treasured Grandad of Brooke, Nicole, Hayley, Sophie, Harry and Jasmine. Special thanks to the fantastic staff at Ashwood Park. Messages may be sent to the Sloane Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. A celebration of John's life will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, at 10.00am on Saturday, March 7, followed by interment at Fairhall Cemetery.
