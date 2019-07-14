John SUTHERLAND

Guest Book
  • "Our deepest sympathy,to Rebecca and family,our thoughts r..."
    - Dianne Burrow
  • "Deepest sympathies, thinking of your family at this time..."
    - Karen Sutherland-Palmer
  • "Love and thoughts to Al Bec and families from Mack Susy and..."
  • "our thoughts are with you and your family jeanette at this..."
Service Information
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
Death Notice

SUTHERLAND, John Trevor:
On July 12, 2019, at his home. Dearly loved husband of Jeanette and a much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Richard and Glenda, and Alistair and Rebecca. Treasured Grandad of Oliver, Johnny; Thomas and William. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to St John c/- PO Box 467, Blenheim 7240 would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, Maxwell Road, Blenheim on Wednesday, July 17, at 10.00am, followed by interment at the Fairhall Cemetery.

logo
Published in Marlborough Express on July 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.