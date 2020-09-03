WATSON, John:
Of Tawa. Passed away peacefully at Whitby Rest Home on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, aged 88 years. Treasured husband of Betty for 62 years. Much loved father of Paul and Paulette, Grant, Jenny and Damon, and Gill (all of Australia). Cherished Pop of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Fondly remembered uncle of the Dore Family. Special thanks to the staff of Whitby Rest Home for their wonderful care and attention given to John and his family. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for John at the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, corner Main and Lyndhurst Roads, Tawa, on Tuesday, September 8, commencing at 1.00pm. Thereafter private cremation. For those who cannot make the Mass, please email [email protected] for the livestream link. Messages may be sent to "The Family of John Watson", c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240.
Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 3, 2020