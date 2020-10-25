McLEAN, Josephene Mary
(Jo) (formerly May)
(nee Newman):
Born 7.10.1933, passed away peacefully at Bethsaida Rest Home, on Friday, October 23, 2020, in her 88th year. Beloved wife of the late Frank Albert May, and the late Allan McLean. Loved sister of the late Gerald and Russell Newman, and Dianne Howard. Very much loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of John and Claire May (Aust), Joanne May and Gary Fisher, Steven and Sue May (Chch), Martin and Pauline May (Aust), Richard and Jenny May, Robert May (London), Catherine and Garry Amos. Loved Nana & little Nana to her 22 grandchildren & 27 great-grandchildren. Messages to 5A Meehan Street, Blenheim. A Funeral service for Jo will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, Blenheim at 11.00am, on Wednesday, October 28. A private family interment to follow.
Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 25, 2020