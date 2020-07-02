MYER, Josephine Pearl
(Josie) (nee Boyer):
Passed away peacefully at the O'Conor Home, Westport, on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Roy, loved mother of Karen, loved Grandma of Travis and a loved sister of Judith, Maurice, and the late Janet. Sincere thanks to the staff of O'Conor Home for your loving care of Josie. Messages to 8 Cook St, Carters Beach, Westport 7825. A private cremation has been held.
Hagedorns Buller Funeral Services, F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in Marlborough Express on July 2, 2020