Joy (NORTON) KENNY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joy (NORTON) KENNY.
Service Information
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
Death Notice

KENNY (NORTON), Joy:
On November 3, 2019, peacefully at Aberleigh Village Rest Home, in her 70th year. Much loved mother of Berenda Norton; and Paulette and Darren Chilton. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Lesley and Lance Board. Treasured Nan to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A treasured aunty to her nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service to celebrate Joy's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Thursday, November 7, at 3.00pm.

logo
Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.