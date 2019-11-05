KENNY (NORTON), Joy:
On November 3, 2019, peacefully at Aberleigh Village Rest Home, in her 70th year. Much loved mother of Berenda Norton; and Paulette and Darren Chilton. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Lesley and Lance Board. Treasured Nan to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A treasured aunty to her nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service to celebrate Joy's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Thursday, November 7, at 3.00pm.
Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 5, 2019