BROWN, Joyce Evaline:
Born May 25, 1919. After a "wonderful and eventful life" and reaching 101 years, Joyce died on July 29, 2020, and moved on to join her beloved husband Lee Brown (deceased). Mother of Jo Wallace (Kaitaia), Gary Harford (Deceased), Rod Harford (Napier), Bev Harford (Blenheim), and Graham Harford (Te Puke). Step-mother to Daphne Bush (Christchurch). Thanks to the staff at Bethsaida for the constant and loving care over the last few years. In accordance with Joyce's wishes a private cremation has taken place.
Published in Marlborough Express on Aug. 4, 2020