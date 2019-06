LISSAMAN, Joyce Lister(née Dollar):Passed away peacefully, on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Bethsaida Retirement Village. Aged 87 years. Cherished and loved wife of John, for 58 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Warwick and Lisa, Helen, Mark and Tania, and Tim and Kay. Adored Granny of Abbey, Sam, and Zac; Max and Finn. Loved youngest sister of the late Jean Paterson, and Doris Cheesman, and aunt and great-aunt to her extended family. Messages may be sent to the Lissaman Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. Donations to the Royal NZ Foundation of the Blind would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to P O Box 2246, Stoke, Nelson 7041. A funeral service for Joyce will be held at St. Christopher's Anglican Church, Weld Street, at 11.00am on Tuesday, July 2, followed by private cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.