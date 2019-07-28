LISSAMAN, Joyce Lister:
John, Warwick, Helen, Mark and Tim and their families wish to acknowledge with gratitude all those friends and wider families who attended Joyce's funeral service at St Christopher's Anglican Church, Blenheim. Also to all who sent messages of condolence, your support and outpouring of love and kindness was greatly appreciated and will long be remembered. Special thanks to staff at Wairau Hospital and the short time at Bethsaida, for their care and dedication.
Published in Marlborough Express on July 28, 2019