MacDONALD, Judith Ann:
On Monday, September 16, 2019, peacefully at Springlands Lifestyle Village, surrounded by her family. Aged 73 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Deb and Domenic Romano, and Chris and Melissa. Loved grandmother of Lucia, Gennaro, and Massimo; and Amelia. Wife and friend of Lawrence. Messages may be sent to the MacDonald Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. A funeral service for Judith will be held at St. Christopher's Anglican Church, Weld Street, at 11.00am on Friday September 20, followed by interment at Fairhall Cemetery. The family asks that you wear something red in remembrance of Judith.
Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 17, 2019