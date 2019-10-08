HEISSENBUTTEL,
Judyne Francis:
Died at Hospice Marlborough with family present on Monday, October 7, 2019. Aged 72 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter, dearly loved mother of Mark and Ginny, Lisa and Barry, and the late Jason. Loved Nana of Ben, and Matthew; Josh, and Bradley. Loved sister of the late Peter and the late Kerry, and Tony and Jenny. Special friend of Lynette and Neil. The family would like to thank all the staff at Hospice Marlborough for the amazing care and support of our Mum. Messages may be sent to the Heissenbuttel family, 23 Hiley Street, Blenheim 7201. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice Marlborough would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240. A celebration of Judyne's life will be held at the ASB Theatre, Whitehaven Room, Alfred Street, on Thursday, October 10, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Fairhall Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 8, 2019