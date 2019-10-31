Acknowledgement

HEISSENBUTTEL,

Judyne France:

Lisa, Mark and families would like to express our heartfelt thanks and support during this difficult time. Thanks to all of those that sent flowers, cards, baking and kind messages of sympathy. A special thank you to Dr Mary McWatters and the staff at Omaka Medical centre. To the amazing hospice nurses, doctors, community nurses and staff, you all are truly professional and loving people. Thanks to the MPA and clubs of Marlborough men and ladies for the guard of honour - mum would be smiling. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.





